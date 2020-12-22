 

Maryland man dead in Interstate 81 crash in Augusta County

Published Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, 1:54 pm

At 1:16 p.m., Monday, Virginia State Police responded to a crash in the northbound lanes of I-81, 3.5 miles north of Raphine Road (Route 606).

A 2019 Honda Accord was traveling south in the left lane of northbound I-81, when it struck a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer head-on.

The driver of the Honda, Matthew J. Burnett, 39, of Hancock, Md., died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Robert P. Wilson, 44, of Louisville, Ky., was transported for treatment of minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

 


Comments