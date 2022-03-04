Maryland man dead from injuries in hang glider crash in Shenandoah County

Published Friday, Mar. 4, 2022, 12:28 pm

A Maryland man is dead from injuries hang glider crash in Shenandoah County that occurred on Thursday at 3:07 p.m. at the intersection of Woodstock Tower Road and Burnshire Lane.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a hang glider lost control and collided with a tree before it struck the ground.

The pilot and sole occupant, Ward F. Odenwald, 71, of Woodbine, Md., died at the scene of the crash. His remains were transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Manassas for an autopsy and examination.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

The FAA was notified of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.


