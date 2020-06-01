Mary Baldwin University statement on racial injustice

Mary Baldwin University leaders issued a joint statement on the events surrounding the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis and protests that have sprung up in the past week to raise awareness of racial injustice.

The statement

Our hearts mourn the tragic events surrounding the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, and those events that demonstrate the systemic discrimination that continues to plague our society.

As an institution of higher learning, we have a responsibility to stand up against intolerance and to speak out against hatred and racism. We remain unwavering in our commitment to inclusivity – to celebrate humanity in all its wondrous and complex variation, and to foster a community where all may flourish and be treated with respect and compassion.

We join all voices in opposition of racial oppression and pledge abiding compassion for all who live in fear because of the color of their skin or suffer the trauma that comes from discrimination based on ethnicity, religion, gender identity, or any other difference leading to unjust bigotry.

Our Mary Baldwin family grieves together as we express our profound sadness at the pain and frustration felt by so many during this difficult time. We strive for positive change as we embrace our differences and seek to empower tomorrow’s leaders to be advocates for racial justice in our ever-changing world.

Campus partners are available and offering support for our students, faculty, staff, and alumni. To speak with someone in Student Engagement, Counseling, or the Office of Inclusive Excellence, please contact Darren Jones at dcjones@marybaldwin.edu. To speak with someone in Alumni Engagement, please contact Adrienne Teague at alteague@marybaldwin.edu.

Our thoughts and prayers remain with you, our valued community, as we call for the violence to end peacefully.

Dr. Pamela R. Fox, President, Mary Baldwin University

Aimee Rose, Vice President, Integrated Communications

Dr. James McCoy, Vice President, Enrollment Management

Chuck Davis, Vice President, Advancement & Alumni Engagement

Brig. Gen. Terry Djuric, CMDT VWIL & Senior Advisor to President

Dr. Deb Greubel, Vice President, Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences

Tressa Ries, Associate Vice President, Business & Finance

Dr. Ernest Jeffries, Vice President, Student Engagement

Dr. Ty Buckman, Provost & Vice President, Academic Affairs

