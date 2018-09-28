Mary Baldwin University presents One Acts by David Ives

Mary Baldwin University kick starts its 2018- 2019 theatre season with three short plays by David Ives. Director John Paul Scheidler, MBU Theatre Assistant Professor. brings to life three short plays that you won’t want to miss.

Even David Ives “humbly” refers to himself as the “maestro of the short form” and we’ll think you’ll agree. These plays will have you laughing, thinking, and wondering, “Did they just say what I think they said? Did that just happen?”

Shows will be performed Wednesday, Oct. 3 through Saturday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the Fletcher Collins Theatre in Bertie Murphy Deming Fine Arts Center at Mary Baldwin University.

Tickets are available by calling 540-887-7189 or go online to www.marybaldwin.edu/arts/theatre, $7 for students and senior citizens, $12 for others.

Season tickets are also available and are, $25 for students and seniors and $50 for others.

