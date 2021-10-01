Marvin Jones: Support Terry Kent in Commissioner of Revenue race

My name is Dr. Marvin Jones, and I am a native of Waynesboro. I have known Terry Kent for most of my life. Because of the friendship and the positive impact Terry has had in my life, I would like to speak up on Terry’s behalf from a distance.

I am now a professor at a university in Illinois, and I am where I am today, in no small part, because of Terry.

Steven Covey said, “Leadership is communicating to people their worth and potential so clearly they come to see it in themselves.” Terry helped me believe in myself, and I believe he will also show that same belief in the people he would serve.

I believe he will listen to his constituents and treat them with the highest respect. Andy Stanley says, “Leaders who don’t listen will eventually be surrounded by people who have nothing to say.” I believe Terry will be a listener.

Terry will offer, in my opinion, great customer service which is a high value for him.

You would do well by choosing Terry as your next Commissioner of Revenue.

Marvin Jones is an associate professor in the School of Music at Olivet Nazarene University.