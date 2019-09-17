Martin’s customers donate $24K to Blue Ridge Area Food Bank

Martin’s Foods associates and staff of Blue Ridge Area Food Bank to celebrate a successful Bag Hunger Campaign and presented a check for $24,574 to the food bank.

The Bag Hunger Campaign ran from Aug. 25 through Sept. 7 across all Giant and Martin’s stores with a grand total of $780,676 collected from all stores. Giant and Martin’s customers donate to their local food bank during checkout through the in-store campaign. Funds collected go to more 100 pantries across the markets served by Giant and Martin’s.

Throughout September, Giant associates will volunteer and make donations at select food banks and pantries to celebrate the contributions.

The Bag Hunger Campaign is only one of many ways that the company helps end hunger in the communities it serves.