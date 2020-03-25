 

Martin’s adjusts in-store pharmacy hours

Published Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020, 12:05 am

the giant companyThe Giant Company announced several updates to its 132 in-store Giant and Martin’s pharmacies in response to its ongoing commitment and service to customers and local communities during the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • Beginning Wednesday, March 25, all in-store pharmacies will open at 6 a.m. every Wednesday until further notice to accommodate older and immunocompromised members of the community. This change aligns with the modified store hours of 6-7 a.m. daily announced last week to service customers who are age 60 and older and for those who are immunocompromised. For the hours of the pharmacy at your local store, visit the Giant or Martin’s websites.
  • Senior customers can now pick up their prescriptions using the Giant Direct or Martin’s Direct parking spaces at their local store. The prescriptions will need to be paid for (by credit card) in advance by calling the pharmacy. Once the customer arrives at the store, they call the pharmacy regarding their prescription pickup. A pharmacy team member will then deliver the prescriptions to the customer’s vehicle, verifying the customer’s information while having them sign in order to receive.
  • For our senior customers who do not wish to come into the store, The Giant Company is now offering UPS mailing of prescriptions. The prescriptions will need to be paid for (by credit card) in advance by calling your local Giant or Martin’s pharmacy. The prescription will arrive in two business days and there will be no shipping charge at this time.


