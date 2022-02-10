Martin Cox named new head football coach at Rockbridge County High School

Rockbridge County Public Schools has named Martin Cox the new head football coach at Rockbridge County High School.

Cox graduated from West Virginia University with a bachelor of arts degree in sociology and anthropology. While at West Virginia, Cox was a member of the Mountaineer football program as a player. He earned his master’s degree from Liberty University in special education.

Cox has 12 years of coaching experience at the high school level and has served in various capacities including running backs coach, linebackers coach, and offensive coordinator.

Currently Cox is in his third year of teaching at Jefferson Forest High School in Bedford County.

“Coach Cox is a high energy guy, with a lot of passion for the game of football,” RCHS Athletics Director Adam Haynes said. “He has shown to have really good leadership skills and will run the program with great character and integrity. We feel that Coach Cox is the right person to lead our football program here at Rockbridge County High School. With the experiences that he brings both as a player and a coach, we look forward to witnessing his version of Wildcat Football.”