Marshall named Charlottesville’s deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity, inclusion

Charlottesville City Manager Chip Boyles announced Monday the appointment of Ashley Reynolds Marshall as the city’s first deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion.

Marshall has served most recently as CEO for YWCA of Central Virginia, located in Lynchburg, since 2018.

The deputy city manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion will oversee a portfolio that includes the city’s new Office of REDI, the human services and social services departments, as well as the staff of the Police Civilian Review Board and the Office of Human Rights.

Marshall will report to Boyles, and will start her service in the City of Charlottesville May 10.

“Ashley will be bringing a wide range of experience and education to this new role for the city. As our very first deputy city Manager for racial equity, diversity and inclusion, she will be designing this office to best meet the needs of our entire population,” Boyles said.

“Her experience, her demonstrated drive and her life-long connection to local government makes her the ideal person to lead this effort. I am very pleased in filling the first of a new senior management team for the city with a leader like Ashley. She will set the standard that the city so deserves,” Boyles said.

Marshall, a native of Roanoke, holds a B.A. in Psychology from Hollins University, a J.D from the College of William and Mary School of Law, and an M.P.A. from Virginia Tech. She is also currently pursuing a Ph.D. at the Center for Public Administration and Policy at Virginia Tech.

She is a member of the 2013 class of the Sorensen Institute’s Political Leaders Program at the University of Virginia and a member of the 2014 class of Emerge Virginia. She also serves the Commonwealth of Virginia as the chair for the Virginia Council on Women, a member of the Virginia Advisory Committee on Sexual and Domestic Violence, and as a board member for the Virginia Rural Health Association.

“Communities are only strengthened by the diversity of its citizens, as well as the meaningful and courageous community discussions about how to think equitably to ensure that there is an inclusive community identity,” Marshall said. “As a native Virginian, I appreciate Charlottesville’s commitment to providing the highest quality of life to all.”

“I am really looking forward to working with the City of Charlottesville under the leadership of city Manager Boyles, and in collaboration with other members of the city staff,” Marshall said. “Charlottesville is an amazing place, and I feel very fortunate to be joining the city team.”

