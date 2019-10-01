Marking 10 years: October is Passenger Rail Month in Virginia

October as Passenger Rail Month in Virginia. The Commonwealth began preserving and expanding intercity passenger rail in Virginia a decade ago today with the inaugural run of the daily Amtrak Northeast Regional service between Lynchburg and Washington, D.C.

Since 2009, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public Transportation has grown Amtrak’s services in Virginia from one to four routes which includes six daily round-trip trains, with average annual ridership exceeding 850,000.

To kick off the 10th anniversary of Virginia-sponsored passenger rail, DRPT and Amtrak are offering a limited amount of $10 tickets for travel between October 1 and 10. Over 10,000 tickets have already been booked for the 10-day celebratory deal since the promotion was first announced. One-way tickets can still be purchased until October 10, subject to availability, on any Amtrak Northeast Regional train within Virginia and Washington, D.C. using code V110 at check out.

DRPT and Amtrak partner to provide intercity passenger rail service throughout Virginia. Customers can take advantage of same-seat service on six daily Amtrak Northeast Regional trains to and from 18 stations, including Newport News, Norfolk, Richmond, Lynchburg, and Roanoke, connecting to Washington, D.C., Baltimore, Philadelphia, New York City, and other cities in the Northeast.

Virginia has also financially supported exclusive discounts on Amtrak travel throughout Virginia and Washington, D.C., introducing the Virginia Anytime Fare (15% off) and the Virginia Student Fare (25% off for ages 13-25 with valid student ID). In-state travelers can also enjoy other select discounts supported by DRPT, including ShareFares, which allow travelers a savings of up to 45% on tickets when traveling with up to five companions, and the Saturday BOGO Sale, which offers customers one free adult ticket with the purchase of one adult ticket for Saturday travel on the Amtrak Northeast Regional service.

For more information on the terms and conditions of all Amtrak discounts available to Virginia travelers, and to book online, please visit: www.amtrak.com/virginia.

Discount codes include: