Mark Warner to hold Facebook Town Hall
Sen. Mark Warner will hold a digital town hall on Facebook to answer questions on the spread of COVID-19 and what he has been doing in the Senate to protect Virginians during the outbreak.
WHAT: Senator Mark Warner Facebook Town Hall
WHERE: Facebook Live link: www.facebook.com/MarkWarnerVa/live/
WHEN: Thursday, April 16, at 4:30 p.m.
