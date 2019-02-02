Mark Warner, Tim Kaine, Bobby Scott call on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign

Today, U.S. Sens. and former governors of Virginia, Mark Warner and Tim Kaine, along with Congressman Bobby Scott, issued a joint statement calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to resign.

The statement:

“After we watched his press conference today, we called Governor Northam to tell him that we no longer believe he can effectively serve as Governor of Virginia and that he must resign. Governor Northam has served the people of the Commonwealth faithfully for many years, but the events of the past 24 hours have inflicted immense pain and irrevocably broken the trust Virginians must have in their leaders. He should step down and allow the Commonwealth to begin healing.”