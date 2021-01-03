Mark Warner sworn in for third term in the United States Senate

Mark Warner, fresh off a convincing re-election victory two months ago, was sworn in Sunday for his third term in the U.S. Senate.

Warner, a Democrat, has represented Virginia in the Senate since 2009.

He had previously served as governor of Virginia from 2002-2006.

Warner will continue to serve on the Senate’s Banking, Budget, Finance, Rules and Intelligence committees.

“I am honored that Virginians decided to send me back to work for them in the Senate. In the 117th Congress, I will keep working to expand economic opportunity, lower healthcare costs, and combat the ongoing health and economic crisis plaguing our country,” Warner said. “As a business leader, governor, and during my two terms in the U.S. Senate, I have always been willing to work across the aisle to improve the lives of Virginians and Americans. We have more work to do, and I am prepared to get to it.”

