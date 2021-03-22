Mark Warner presses IRS to fix problems delaying relief checks

Published Monday, Mar. 22, 2021, 4:07 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner is urging the IRS to ensure that families receive their promised COVID-19 stimulus payments by addressing three issues that Virginians experienced with the last round of economic impact payments earlier this year.

“I write today following the passage of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) to raise specific issues my constituents had in accessing their second economic impact payments (EIP) in hopes those problems can be resolved and taken into consideration as the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) administers the third round of economic impact payments,” wrote Sen. Warner in a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig.

In his letter to the IRS, Sen. Warner identified the three most prevalent issues Virginia families ran into when attempting to access their second round of COVID-19 stimulus payments.

The issues commonly heard from Virginians were:

Couples who filed a 2019 tax return as married filing jointly who reported that only one spouse received a second EIP even though they received a joint EIP in the first round.

Social Security recipients who received the first EIP via direct deposit or direct express card but did not receive the second EIP.

Virginians who reported that the IRS’s Get My Payment application showed that they would either receive their payment via direct deposit or check but never received it.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments