Mark Warner picks up endorsements from VEA, SEIU

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s re-election campaign has picked up three high-profile labor endorsements.

The endorsements came from the Virginia Education Association, 32BJ SEIU and SEIUVirginia 512, which represents service employees throughout the Commonwealth.

“Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, Sen. Warner has proactively supported the VEA, ensuring that teachers, students, and parents have access to vital information, school funding, and broadband to support at-home learning,” said James J. Fedderman, president of the VEA. “We are proud to have Mark Warner representing us in the U.S. Senate and proud to support his re-election today.”

“Sen. Warner’s focus on bipartisan legislation to reduce healthcare costs and protect all workers throughout the pandemic has made a difference for Virginia’s working families,” said SEIU Virginia 512 President David Broder. “SEIU members know that Sen. Warner fights for working people in Washington, and we’re proud to stand with him during this crucial election.”

“Mark Warner puts essential workers over politics,” said Jaime Contreras, vice president of 32BJ SEIU. “Whether it was during the 2019 government shutdown or now with the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Warner stays committed to supporting working families, keeping Virginians employed, and expanding access to healthcare, childcare, and education for all. SEIU endorses our senior senator, Mark Warner, for re-election.”

