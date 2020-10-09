Mark Warner gets personal in new campaign ad, ‘Virginia is Everything’

A new digital ad from the Mark Warner Senate campaign, “Virginia Is Everything,” highlights Warner’s personal story and deep connection to the Commonwealth.

The ad shows Warner, Virginia’s senior senator, as he looks through family photo albums and shares meaningful memories. Warner describes his childhood as the son of a Marine who served in Iwo Jima, finally finding a long-term home in Virginia, and starting three businesses, the first two of which failed and depleted his savings.

“For me, Virginia means everything. It’s a place that took me in, and allowed me to call home,” Warner says in his latest campaign ad. “I’ve always viewed public service as just that, service. And I’m proud to be known as a senator who works for all Virginians.”

