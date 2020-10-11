Mark Warner gets endorsements from five public sector labor groups

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner’s re-election campaign has picked up the endorsements of five public sector labor unions and organizations.

The American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, American Federation of Government Employees, National Treasury Employees Union, Virginia State Association of Letter Carriers, and National Air Traffic Controllers Association are all backing the Warner bid for a third term in the U.S. Senate.

“Sen. Warner understands that employees across the Commonwealth and around the country go above and beyond the call of duty to keep the government running,” said AFSCME President Lee Saunders. “When families are threatened by the whims of Washington, AFSCME members know that Mark Warner has our backs.”

“Elected leaders owe it to government employee families to keep their promises and have their backs. No one has done that better than Sen. Warner, “ said AFGE National Vice President Dan Doyle. “Sen. Warner’s bipartisan efforts to find compromise, protect healthcare, and promote expanded opportunities for all Virginians lead us to proudly endorse him for re-election today.”

“When others have diminished the value of the federal workforce, Sen. Mark Warner has stood up for our nation’s civil servants. We are proud to call Sen. Mark Warner a friend and appreciate his focus on protecting and supporting our jobs and our families,” said NTEU National President Anthony Reardon.

“The Virginia State Association of Letter Carriers is proud to endorse you for your current Virginia Senate seat. Your work to support the United States Postal Service and letter carriers is welcomed. It demonstrates that you are a true champion and friend of not only the 5700+ letter carriers across Virginia, but also to the 290,000 active and retired letter carriers across the country. We appreciate that you stand with us on our issues and we are proud to stand with you!” Virginia State Association of Letter Carriers President Thelma Hunt said.

“During a trying year for union member families, Sen. Mark Warner has been central to the bipartisan solutions that Congress has delivered,” said NATCA President Paul Rinaldi. “Sen. Warner understands that air traffic controllers and aviation safety professionals deserve to feel safe and supported at their workplaces. During a global pandemic, that’s more true than ever.”

Warner’s announcement builds upon previously announced endorsements by the Virginia Education Association, 32BJ SEIU and SEIUVirginia 512.

