Mark Warner delivers first Weekly Democratic Address of 2021

Published Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, 3:48 pm

Virginia Sen. Mark Warner delivered this week’s Weekly Democratic Address, the first of the new year 2021.

Warner begins the address by reflecting on the number of Americans impacted by the economic and public health crises and how Majority Leader Mitch McConnell blocked Senate Democrats’ efforts to get much-needed relief to the American people for months.

Thankfully, said Warner, a bipartisan group came together and released a $900 billion plan that would become the basis for the emergency relief legislation.

Warner in the address emphasizes that while this legislation will provide billions in rental assistance, unemployment benefits, and health care, it is just a start

You may download the audio of the address here and the video of the address here.

