Mark Warner comments on rising tensions in Persian Gulf

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA), Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, comments on the situation in the Middle East.

“Iran’s apparent attack on Saudi oil facilities represents a dangerous escalation by Iran. It is also a consequence of the Administration’s efforts to push Iran’s government into a corner where it has little to lose.

“Iranian violence cannot be rewarded and the U.S. must respond to attacks on our interests, but this Administration’s inconsistent and erratic policies are not making us safer. It is increasingly apparent that on Iran, the President has little credibility, few allies, and no plan.

“The U.S. must work with our European allies and regional partners to decrease the risk of violence from terrorism and Iranian proxies while ensuring that we do not launch ourselves into a disastrous Middle East war that would be catastrophic for our allies, the global economy and our young men and women in uniform. Doubling down on a failing strategy will get us nowhere.”