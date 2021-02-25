Mark Warner applauds new U.S. Park Police chief for establishing body camera program

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner today applauded an announcement by U.S. Park Police Chief Pamela A. Smith that she will implement a nationwide body-worn camera program for USPP by the end of the year.

“It’s been more than three years since Bijan Ghaisar was shot and killed by U.S. Park Police and his family is still searching for answers to understand what happened to their son and brother that day,” Warner said. “While nothing will bring Bijan back, I am glad to see the new leadership of the Park Police taking steps that could help avert more needless tragedies. I have long supported federal funding for law enforcement body cameras because I think they help instill trust between officers and the public they serve. I congratulate Chief Smith on her historic appointment and look forward to working with her to increase safety and accountability on our federal lands.”

Smith was named as the new chief of United States Park Police today. Smith is the first African American woman to lead the USPP, the nation’s oldest federal law enforcement agency.

