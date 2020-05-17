Mark Obenshain Parole Spotlight Series: Schedule, guest list for next week’s shows
State Sen. Mark Obenshain released the full schedule for his Parole Spotlight Series, which will air on Zoom and Facebook Live next week.
The four-part series will air live at 5 p.m. on the senator’s Facebook Page beginning on Monday, May 18 and concluding on Thursday, May 21. The series will focus on the parole process and will highlight cases in Richmond, Suffolk, and Halifax, where violent felons have recently been granted parole by the Virginia Parole Board over the objections of victims and law enforcement.
Schedule
Monday, May 18
Case Spotlight: Debra Scribner and Robert Clark
Special Guest: The Honorable Tracy Q. Martin, Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney
Tuesday, May 19
Case Spotlight: Patrick Schooley, Jr. and Dwayne Reid
Special Guest: The Honorable Phil Ferguson, City of Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney
Wednesday, May 20
The History of Parole and Truth in Sentencing in Virginia
Special Guest: Former governor and senator George Allen
Thursday, May 21
Case Spotlight: Vincent Martin
Special Guest: Stacy Garrett, attorney who prosecuted the case for the City of Richmond
