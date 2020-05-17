Mark Obenshain Parole Spotlight Series: Schedule, guest list for next week’s shows

State Sen. Mark Obenshain released the full schedule for his Parole Spotlight Series, which will air on Zoom and Facebook Live next week.

The four-part series will air live at 5 p.m. on the senator’s Facebook Page beginning on Monday, May 18 and concluding on Thursday, May 21. The series will focus on the parole process and will highlight cases in Richmond, Suffolk, and Halifax, where violent felons have recently been granted parole by the Virginia Parole Board over the objections of victims and law enforcement.

Schedule

Monday, May 18

Case Spotlight: Debra Scribner and Robert Clark

Special Guest: The Honorable Tracy Q. Martin, Halifax County Commonwealth’s Attorney

Tuesday, May 19

Case Spotlight: Patrick Schooley, Jr. and Dwayne Reid

Special Guest: The Honorable Phil Ferguson, City of Suffolk Commonwealth’s Attorney

Wednesday, May 20

The History of Parole and Truth in Sentencing in Virginia

Special Guest: Former governor and senator George Allen

Thursday, May 21

Case Spotlight: Vincent Martin

Special Guest: Stacy Garrett, attorney who prosecuted the case for the City of Richmond

