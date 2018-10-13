Mark Obenshain elected chairman of Virginia Crime Commission

Sen. Mark Obenshain (R-Rockingham) has been elected chairman of the Virginia State Crime Commission.

“I am honored to be elected by fellow members of the Virginia State Crime Commission to serve as its Chairman,” Obenshain said. “This is a tremendous opportunity to continue to shape policy that will effectuate positive change for our criminal justice system. As a legislator, public safety has always been one of my top priorities, and I am pleased to be able to serve in this new capacity. I also would like to thank Delegate Rob Bell (R-Albemarle) for his outstanding service over the past two years as Chairman of the Commission,” Obenshain said.

The Virginia State Crime Commission is a criminal justice agency established in the legislative branch of state government. The Commission studies, reports, and makes recommendations on all areas of public safety and protection.

It endeavors to ascertain the causes of crime and recommend ways to reduce and prevent it, explore and recommend methods of rehabilitation of convicted criminals, study compensation of persons in law enforcement and related fields and study other related matters including the apprehension, trial and punishment of criminal offenders. The Commission is comprised of thirteen members including legislators and representatives of the law enforcement community, with a Chairman and Vice Chairman elected annually.

“As Chairman of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee, we often rely on the work and research of the Crime Commission and upon its recommendations on certain critical legislation. I look forward to working with the members of the Crime Commission and its staff as we continue to study crucial criminal justice issues and prepare legislative recommendations for the upcoming 2019 General Assembly session,” added Obenshain.

Obenshain represents the 26th District in the Senate of Virginia. The district includes the city of Harrisonburg and the counties of Warren, Shenandoah, Page, Rappahannock and Rockingham (part). He serves as Chairman of the Senate Courts of Justice Committee.

