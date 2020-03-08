Marine at Fort Belvoir first confirmed Virginia coronavirus case

A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir has tested positive for the coronavirus, Virginia health officials confirmed Saturday.

Governor Northam and Cabinet officials have been briefed. Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols. The teams are in regular and close communication with federal, state, local, and private sector partners.

Public health officials caution that evidence has not been seen of COVID-19 spreading in Virginia and said the risk is low.

Public health officials remind people in Virginia and on military installations to take precautions:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

Use alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60 percent alcohol if soap and water are unavailable.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

