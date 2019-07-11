Marcus Wilson keys Red Sox in 3-1 Salem win
Marcus Wilson blasted a two-run homer in the seventh to help the Red Sox over the Wilmington Blue Rocks 3-1 Wednesday night at Frawley Stadium.
Keith Curcio punctuated the first pitch of the tilt with a double and scored after a sacrifice fly from Ryan Fitzgerald to give the Sox a 1-0 lead.
From there, Daniel Gonzalez (4-6) squared up with Jonathan Bowlan until the seventh inning, when Fitzgerald reached on a lead-off single, and Wilson tattooed a ball to left field to pull ahead 3-0.
Wilmington’s lone run came on an RBI single in the bottom of the frame to cut the lead 3-1.
Gonzalez finished after 6 1/3 innings in which only one run crossed through four hits and four strikeouts.
Zach Schellenger delivered 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, permitting two hits and striking out three. Andrew Schwaab secured the final out of the contest.
Next Up
- The Sox and Blue Rocks will play a doubleheader on Thursday beginning at 4:35 p.m.
- Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
- Watch: MiLB.TV
