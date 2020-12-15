Marcus Alerts highlighted in ceremony: Statewide mental health alert system

Legislation creating a statewide mental health alert system to ensure behavioral health experts are involved in responding to individuals in crisis was ceremonially signed into law today.

The legislation – Senate Bill 5038, sponsored by State Sen. Jeremy McPike, and House Bill 5043, sponsored by Del. Jeffrey Bourne – creates Marcus Alerts, named after Marcus-David Peters, a high school biology teacher killed by a police officer in Richmond while experiencing a behavioral health crisis in 2018.

The Marcus Alert system engages teams of mental health service providers and peer recovery specialists whose focus is on promoting a behavioral health response to individuals in crisis, including those with substance abuse disorder and developmental disabilities.

