March for Our Lives Rally to feature Jennifer Lewis, Deanna Reed

Harrisonburg Mayor Deanna Reed and Sixth District Democratic congressional nominee Jennifer Lewis will help lead a March for Our Lives Rally, scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

The rally will be held at 850 W. Market St. in Harrisonburg.

Also speaking at the event is Liz Howley from Moms Demand Action.

