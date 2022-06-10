March for Our Lives rally set for Saturday at Augusta County Courthouse

Published Friday, Jun. 10, 2022, 10:38 am

(© vivalapenler – stock.adobe.com)

March for Our Lives will rally local residents against gun violence with an event outside the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“We deserve a nation free of preventable gun violence and unnecessary killing of our students, teachers, and neighbors,” said event co-organizer Kate Zdanski. “Join us and demand that our elected officials acknowledge that we have an epidemic on our hands and that they act now!”


