March for Our Lives rally set for Saturday at Augusta County Courthouse

March for Our Lives will rally local residents against gun violence with an event outside the Augusta County Courthouse in Downtown Staunton on Saturday at 10 a.m.

“We deserve a nation free of preventable gun violence and unnecessary killing of our students, teachers, and neighbors,” said event co-organizer Kate Zdanski. “Join us and demand that our elected officials acknowledge that we have an epidemic on our hands and that they act now!”

