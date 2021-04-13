March 2021 Virginia General Fund revenue collections up 18.5 percent from previous year

Published Tuesday, Apr. 13, 2021, 6:46 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia General Fund revenue collections grew 18.5 percent in March, another sign, Gov. Ralph Northam said Tuesday, “that we are emerging very strong from the pandemic.”

“Together with the General Assembly, we have worked to ensure these gains will translate into additional relief to families and businesses and the targeted investments we need for a broad-based, equitable recovery,” Northam said.

With one more deposit day than March of last year, collections of payroll withholding taxes rose 23.7 percent for the month. Collections of sales and use taxes, reflecting February sales, rose 8.1 percent in March.

As refinancing and low interest rates continue to spur the housing market, collections of wills, suits, deeds, and contracts—mainly recordation tax collections—were $63.8 million in March, compared with $40.3 million in March of 2020, an increase of 58.3 percent.

“As always, the fourth quarter collections will be highly dependent on individual estimated and final payments,” Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne said. “The last three months of the fiscal year are significant collections months. In addition to estimated and final payments from both corporations and individuals due in April and May, estimated payments are again due in June. I remind individual taxpayers that their final payment for tax year 2020 is due on May 17th, in tandem with the federal due date. However, the first individual estimated payment for tax year 2021 remains May 1st.”

On a year-to-date basis, collections of payroll withholding taxes—61 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 3.7 percent ahead of the same period last year, and ahead of the estimate of 2.7 percent growth. Sales tax collections—17 percent of General Fund revenues—increased 6.9 percent and are above the annual estimate of 4.8 percent growth.

On a fiscal year-to-date basis, total General Fund revenue collections rose 9.0 percent in March, ahead of the annual forecast of 3.0 percent growth.

The full report is available here.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related

Comments