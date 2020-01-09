Mapping With Drones workshops offered across Virginia

Published Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The Virginia Geospatial Extension Program will host a series of two introductory-level Mapping With Drones workshops at three locations around the state.

No prior drone experience is necessary.

The curriculum has been divided into two back-to-back workshop sessions. Individuals can elect to attend one or both sessions.

Workshop #1: Preparing for the FAA’s Pilot Certificate Exam (aka Part 107).

Workshop #2: Flight Operation, Date Collection, and Image Processing Basics.

Priority registration will be offered to Virginia Cooperative Extension agents and specialists before opening to the general public. The workshops are targeted to natural resource professionals, planners, public safety professionals, agricultural operators, and educators.

The workshop schedule is as follows:

Feb. 18-20 in Blacksburg

March 3-5 in Culpeper

March 31-April 2 in Petersburg

Visit the workshop website for details on times, locations, fees, and a link to register.

The workshop is sponsored by the Virginia Geospatial Extension Program in partnership with Virginia Cooperative Extension, Virginia Tech’s Conservation Management Institute, VirginiaView, and the Geospatial Technician Education–Unmanned Aircraft System (GeoTEd-UAS) project team.

For additional information, email John McGee or Daniel Cross.

Related