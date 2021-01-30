Many greats have left their mark in hip-hop, and the compositions of UglyFace is ready to join the list

Published Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, 9:47 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

From Oakland to Stockton, the collective that grew to become UglyFace has embarked on a journey to change the way music is composed and received. Their sound is familiar yet fresh as they bring their views on the popular genre to life. The group originates from the formation of longtime friends and musical collaborators, producer Kevin Farpella, rapper and producer Aaron Temple, rapper and producer Aric Jones and singer Andre Mosley.

The UglyFace collective started from humble beginnings with nothing but a passion and love for music. Kevin Farpella and Aaron Temple came to know each other by mutual friend Andre Mosley. Joining with aspiring artist Aric Jones, who can be described as a Bay Area kid with Chi Town roots, he dubbed them the UglyFace, representative of the expression made during playback. What brought them together was their love for making music with a sound that was not only different from what others brought to the table, but placing their own individual twist to the composition. With this motive in mind, the group temporarily disbanded to develop and perfect their individual crafts at different locations that aligned with their vision and direction.

Singer Andre Mosley found himself at Patchwerk Studios in Atlanta, Georgia, Aaron Temple in Brooklyn, New York and Aric Jones in Los Angeles, while Kevin Farpella chose to remain in Tracy, Ca. Each member of the collective focused their time, effort, and energy into cultivating something new, something that was just intrinsic to their stylistic sound, and the result would blow the world away. With their style all but perfected, the UglyFace brotherhood found even greater strength in their bond and they reunited to finish the journey they initially set out to accomplish, turning UglyFace into a music label under which they write, produce and perform their own music.

Over time they released a series of projects and singles, gaining knowledge of the industry and learning how to navigate both the artist and business end. Their fanbase continued to grow as their buzz caught on with performances in concerts beside some of hip-hop’s greatest legends like Andre Nicatina, E-40, Too $hort and Bone Thugs n Harmony. With their success blowing up on an international scale, the collective decided the time was right to lock in and focus seriously on their career in music. This was the push that sent them down the path of expanding the UglyFace collective’s reach as an independent music label.

As the years came and went, the UglyFace collective has followed a solid direction in their musical journey, less hung up on the speed at which they traversed music’s waters but the quality of songs and projects they released as they continued to build their empire. The UglyFace collective has remained relatively low key for the majority of their time together, but with 2021 fresh off the starting line, they intend to dominate this year with consistency and the quality music they’ve come to be recognized and praised for. Their vision is centered upon bringing more music notoriety to Northern California. Starting on the path to achieve this, they are plotting the release of their single “Woke Up” as the first offering before accompanying it with a slew of other upcoming singles. Following up behind “Woke Up” would be the Travis Walker “Without You” featuring Aric Jones, 30Chalice “Grundy” and the solo effort “Yah” by their very own, Aric Jones.

“Woke Up” is the track to set the tone for everything they have planned for release in 2021. It is a reflection of the direction the group is intent on following throughout the year and beyond. “Woke Up” will be something that touches listeners with the combination of unique tones and lyricism over the hypnotic track like never before. The UglyFace collective is about to show that their craft knows no limits as their sound continues to define greatness. When it comes to representing the Bay Area, they do it with charisma and creativity that brings a freshness never heard before to the industry. Pre-save their upcoming track “Woke Up” and stay locked in to the crisp new music they have waiting to be released into the world.

Story by Virginia Sagal

Related

Comments