Managing theileria in beef cattle focus of event at BRCC

Published Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, 10:40 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Augusta County Agriculture Industry Board is hosting a Managing Theileria in Beef Cattle Meeting on Thursday, March 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Ridge Community College Plecker Workforce Center.

The meeting will focus on the impact and potential impacts of theileria infection in cattle herds on calf growth, reproduction and cow fertility.

Dr. Kevin Lahmers of the Virginia Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine will give the keynote presentation. Dr. Lahmers has been on the forefront of the research into the introduction of theileria to Virginia Beef Cattle herds and the Asian longhorn tick, its primary vector. Registration for the meeting is free. Light refreshments and desserts will be available.

The meeting will also feature a panel of local veterinarians who will address their management approach to theileria.

To register, contact John Benner at the Augusta County Extension office by calling 540-245-5750, ext. 2, or benner89@vt.edu.