Mana vs. HUH token: What could $1000 get you in each crypto?

Cryptocurrency Mana saw its price spike 400 percent over the weekend, leaving investors wondering where the next crypto millionaire will come from. With HUH Token’s launch fast approaching, where is your $1000 better off invested?

The price of Mana hit an all-time high of $4.16 on Saturday evening, according to CoinMarketCap data, which means that if you invested $1000 a week ago you could have walked away with $4000. The main reason for the rise was Facebook announcing it had changed its name to Meta. Facebook’s rebrand was aimed at shifting the embattled social media company’s focus toward the “metaverse,” a kind of shared virtual reality in which multiple users can interact with each other and digital objects.

Launched in 2017, Mana is the native digital token of Decentraland, a self-proclaimed “metaverse” platform where users can buy and sell virtual properties. However, investors soon realized that the crypto has nothing to do with Facebook and the price has been coming down to $3.16 on Tuesday. Considering the huge gains that have been made with other cryptos like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin, it’s clear that a better investment is in something that will continually show returns in the long term, instead of just targeting trends.

Enter HUH Token, which is currently in its presale stage and is announcing its launch date on Thursday 4 November with its creators dubbing the crypto a ‘Utimeme’ token (combining the words utility and meme).

HUH Token wants to be seen as more than just a meme token as it provides real-world value to those invested through a cryptocurrency distribution system that allows investors to claim BNB (Binance). You can claim BNB once you have used the unique referral code. Once the person you referred to uses the unique code, you receive 10% of their initial investment as BNB.

This ability to claim BNB is without a doubt the most enticing feature of HUH Token. The company says its pre-launch sales have been so overwhelming that it caused a brief crash in its payment systems, alluding to the promise of huge potential profits. However, investors would have to be in for the long run instead of chasing a trend.

The price increases for solid cryptos like Shiba Inu and Dogecoin completely overshadow Mana at this point. With reasonable timings assumed, $1000 in Shiba Inu would have generated investors over three million dollars since its launch.

Now with HUH Token on the verge of entering the market, claiming to be a new solid long term crypto, maybe we are about to see the next wave of crypto millionaires.

Story by Jimy Sam

