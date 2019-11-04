Man located morning after fleeing police, arrested in Augusta County

A man was located early Saturday morning in Lyndhurst after eluding law enforcement following a chase in Augusta County.

A deputy from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a speeding vehicle on Route 250 at approximately 10:11 p.m. Friday. The vehicle, a 2009 Hyundai, failed to yield and eluded deputies as it turned and fled toward the south end of the county.

As the vehicle traveled on Howardsville Turnpike, a deputy was able to successfully deflate the vehicle’s tires with stop sticks. As the tires flattened, the vehicle became inoperable.

The vehicle’s operator, identified as Roman Rose, fled on foot near Mount Torrey Road in Lyndhurst. Two occupants were detained at the scene and later released without charges.

A Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit and air support from the Virginia State Police was called in an effort to locate and apprehend Rose; he was not located.

Warrants were obtained on Rose for felony eluding and driving on a suspended/revoked license.

Rose was located on 6:15 a.m. Saturday in the 2000 block of Mount Torrey Road after a call for trespassing was received.

Rose is being held in Middle River Regional Jail on trespassing, eluding, driving on a suspended/revoked license, and an unrelated hit/run charged filed by the Virginia State Police.

