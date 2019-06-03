Man injured in Waynesboro incident that involved report of shots fired

Waynesboro Police have determined that a man injured in an altercation at the Sheetz on West Main was not the victim of a shooting, though a shot was apparently fired during the incident.

The call came in to the Waynesboro Emergency Operations Center around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, with the report being that a shooting had taken place in the parking lot of the convenience store.

Upon arrival officers immediately discovered that the victim and the suspect were no longer located at the scene. During the course of conducting the preliminary investigation it was discovered that the victim was transported to Augusta Health by a witness and was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The victim was ultimately released from the Augusta Medical Center several hours later, after receiving treatment for injuries that were related to an assault, not a gunshot wound. It has been determined that a firearm was discharged during the course of the assault that occurred on the parking lot and that the bullet struck the Sheetz building, however no one was injured as a result of the discharge.

The investigation continues and more information will be released at a later time. If anyone has information pertaining to this incident, contact Sgt. Alyssa Zullig at 540-942-6511.

