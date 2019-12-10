Man indicted on three counts of rape, object sexual penetration of minor
An Albemarle County grand jury returned six indictments against Marshall Stacy Chase last week for three counts of rape of a victim under 13 years of age and three counts of object sexual penetration of a victim under 13 years of age in violation.
If convicted, Chase faces a period of confinement of up to life in prison for each of the six offenses charged.
Chase was taken into custody and booked at the Albemarle County Regional Jail on Monday, Dec. 9.
Anyone with information relating to this case, or with other relevant information, should contact Detective Chuck Marshall with the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
