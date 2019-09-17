Man found unresponsive at end of hard-to-detail situation
An unidentified man was found unresponsive in a thickly wooded area in the vicinity of Peaceful Valley Lane near Staunton after law enforcement responded to a call that a man had been heard yelling for help.
The call was made to emergency dispatchers in Augusta County at 10:42 a.m. Augusta County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, secured a perimeter and briefly established a dialogue with the man, who was reportedly possibly armed with a firearm.
Homeowners in the area were notified by reverse 911 of the ongoing situation, and additional law-enforcement resources, including SWAT, K-9 and a drone from the Staunton Police Department, were deployed at the scene.
The man was found unresponsive at 1:47 p.m. and was transported to Augusta Health for treatment.
No weapon was recovered at the scene.
