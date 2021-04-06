Man faces drug charges in connection with Waynesboro teen overdose death

A 20-year-old Waynesboro man is being held on charges in connection with the overdose death of a teenage juvenile.

Dylan Wright was arrested on two misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one felony count of distribution of certain drugs to persons under the age of 18, and two felony counts of manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance.

The arrest was made after an investigation into an overdose of an unnamed teenage juvenile reported in the morning hours of March 29. The juvenile was transported to Augusta Health and then later transferred to UVA University Hospital in critical condition until his passing in the evening hours of April 3.

Investigators with the Waynesboro Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of North Augusta Avenue in Waynesboro, and obtained warrants for the arrest of Wright on April 2.

Wright is currently being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail. The criminal investigation continues, and further releasable details may follow at a later time.

