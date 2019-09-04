Man dead in accident with charter bus in Frederick County

Virginia State Police Trooper D. Ayers is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Frederick County. The crash occurred at 4:25 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 81 at the 324 mile marker.

A 2001 Buick Century was traveling north on I-81 in the right lane when the driver attempted to change lanes and collided with a 2002 Van Hool charter bus that was traveling north in the left lane. The impact caused the Buick to strike a guard rail on the south bound side of I81 and the charter bus the strike a guard rail on the right shoulder.

The driver of the Buick, Ronald W. Dick, 41, of Martinsburg, W.Va., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Dick was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the charter bus, a 39 year old male, of Brooklyn, NY., was not injured in the crash. 10 adult passengers and one juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries in the crash and were treated on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by the VSP’s Division 2 Accident Reconstruction Team, the Berkley County Sheriff’s Office, and, Frederick County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.

