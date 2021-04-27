Man charged in April 23 crash faces additional charge

Published Tuesday, Apr. 27, 2021, 9:39 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

A Chesapeake man is now facing an aggravated involuntary manslaughter charge in connection with the April 23 crash that took the life of a Waynesboro woman.

Sean B. Webster, 23, had already been charged with driving under the influence and felony hit-and-run for his role in two crashes that occurred within minutes of each other the night of April 23.

Virginia State Police was called to the scene of the hit-and-run crash at Route 250 and Nottingham Lane just outside the Waynesboro city limits at 10:21 p.m. In that crash, a Hyundai was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.

The driver of the Hyundai was not injured in the crash.

Five minutes later, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to the area of West Main Street – basically Route 250 continuing into the city limits – and Lew Dewitt Boulevard for a report of a two-vehicle crash.

Upon arrival, officers located two involved vehicles off the roadway in the CVS parking lot located at 2823 West Main Street.

That crash was the one that took the life of Anne M. Seaton, 49, of Waynesboro.

Seaton was quite active in local political and cultural circles in the Waynesboro-Augusta County area, serving as vice chair of the Augusta County Republican Committee, director of development for the Waynesboro Symphony Orchestra, and volunteering with the Waynesboro Family YMCA and Wayne Theatre Alliance, among her pursuits.

The aggravated involuntary manslaughter charge carries with it a mandatory minimum prison sentence of one year, with maximum exposure of 20 years.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments