Man charged after gunfire erupts between neighbors

An Augusta County man is in custody on charges from a shooting that stemmed from an argument between neighbors.

William F. Leech, 43, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, following the incident in which Leech and a 54-year-old neighbor exchanged gunfire at around 10 p.m. Saturday.

The exchange of gunfire escalated from a verbal argument between the neighbors on J&B Lane in the Waynesboro area.

The 54-year-old man, who has not been named by authorities, suffered life-threatening injuries to the upper leg, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

Approximately 15 rounds of gunfire were exchanged between the two men.

