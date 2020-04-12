Man charged after gunfire erupts between neighbors
An Augusta County man is in custody on charges from a shooting that stemmed from an argument between neighbors.
William F. Leech, 43, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a nonviolent felon, following the incident in which Leech and a 54-year-old neighbor exchanged gunfire at around 10 p.m. Saturday.
The exchange of gunfire escalated from a verbal argument between the neighbors on J&B Lane in the Waynesboro area.
The 54-year-old man, who has not been named by authorities, suffered life-threatening injuries to the upper leg, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Approximately 15 rounds of gunfire were exchanged between the two men.
