Man arrested in reported active shooter situation in Augusta County

A Staunton man is in custody after authorities responded to a possible active shooter situation at the Pactiv plant in Grottoes on Sunday morning.

Jesse Lee Carrool, 37, faces charges including assault and battery, abduction and meth possession.

The incident stems from an ongoing domestic dispute that started Saturday night, according to Augusta County Sheriff Donald Smith.

There is no ongoing threat to workers at the plant or the general community from the situation.

A call was made to 911 at 9:50 a.m. A heavy presence of law enforcement was on location at the scene throughout the morning as authorities investigated the incident.

The victim of the alleged domestic assault is an employee at the plant.

Carroll is being held without bond at Middle River Regional Jail.

