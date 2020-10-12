Man arrested in Albemarle County on sexual battery charges

An investigation into reports of sexual abuse dating back to 2013 has resulted in an arrest in Albemarle County.

Detectives with the Albemarle County Police Department arrested Lewis Nelson Barnette on two counts of aggravated sexual battery on Oct. 8.

Incidents occurred on the 5400 block of Adele Street in Crozet from 2013-2019, according to a report from the ACPD.

This investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Schneider with the Albemarle County Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

