Man arrested, charged in parental abduction in Augusta County

Published Monday, May. 4, 2020, 12:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Augusta County authorities arrested a man who took his child from the yard of a Mount Sidney home on Sunday afternoon.

Andrew G. Steencken, 29, faces several charges, including abduction by parent and child endangerment.

Deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Lebanon Church Road in Mount Sidney at 12:33 p.m. Sunday on a report that Steencken had showed up at the home and taken a 9-year-old child who was outside at the time.

The complainant followed Steencken, who was operating an older model Chevrolet Blazer, and reported their location to ECC as deputies responded. Deputies located the blazer on Route 262 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Steencken failed to yield and attempted to flee from deputies and troopers who were assisting.

Two attempts to deflate the tires on the blazer were made without success.

After approximately 23 minutes, the vehicle stopped in the 2200 block of Cold Springs Road, Greenville, and Steencken was taken into custody without incident.

The child was uninjured and returned to family members. Steencken was charged with the following: –

Steencken was taken to Middle River Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”

Comments