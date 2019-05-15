Mamadi Diakite struggles at G League Elite Camp

Mamadi Diakite was looking for some feedback on where his game is at the G League Elite Camp.

The feedback may very well be: needs more seasoning.

Diakite was not among the 10 campers to receive an invitation to the NBA Draft Combine after a so-so showing.

That may be generous. In two scrimmages at the camp, Diakite averaged 4.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 19 minutes per game, shooting 17.6 percent (3-of-17) from the floor and 0-of-3 from three-point range.

Yikes.

Former UVA guard Marial Shayok, who finished his career this past season at Iowa State, had a better go of it, earning a combine invite after averaging 10.5 points per game on 9-of-22 shooting from the floor and 3-of-6 shooting from three.

Also earning an invite: Syracuse guard Oshae Brissett, who also averaged 10.5 points a game, on 8-of-15 shooting from the floor.

The stars were a pair of bigs – Miami forward Dewan Hernandez (14.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 9-of-11 shooting), and 7’6” Central Florida big Tacko Fall (13.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 13-of-18 shooting).

The door remains open for Diakite to return to Charlottesville for his redshirt senior season. He has until May 29 to withdraw his name from the NBA Draft.

Story by Chris Graham

Like this: Like Loading...



Pre-order for $20: click here.





The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is now available at a special pre-sale discounted price of $20. The book is expected to ship by June 10, 2019, and will retail for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google