Malcolm Brogdon, Joe Harris included in pool of finalists for U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team

Virginia alums Malcolm Brogdon and Joe Harris are among the 57 players in the pool of finalists for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team.

The player selections were approved by the USA Basketball Board of Directors. The official 12-member U.S. Olympic Men’s Basketball Team roster will be announced later this year.

“With the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics from 2020 to 2021, it’s important that we continue to remain flexible and consider all players who can contribute to our efforts to field the best USA team possible. These additions we are announcing today will help ensure that we are doing that,” said Jerry Colangelo, who has served as the managing director of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team since 2005.

The USA National Team coaching staff is led by long-time San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, and serving as USA assistant coaches are Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr, former Atlanta Hawks coach Lloyd Pierce and Villanova head coach Jay Wright.

Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alum, is averaging a career-best 21.2 points per game this season as the point guard for the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

The five-year NBA veteran is shooting 44.7 percent from the floor, 37.8 percent from three-point range, and leads the Pacers with 6.2 assists per game.

Harris, a 2014 UVA alum, is also putting up career-best numbers – 14.8 points per game, 53.0 percent shooting from the floor, 50.6 percent shooting from three.

His three-point mark leads the league.

Harris also led the league in three-point shooting in 2018-2019 (47.4 percent).

