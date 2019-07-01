Malcolm Brogdon headed to Indiana: Four years, $85 million

UVA Basketball alum Malcolm Brogdon has a new home in Indiana, with the Pacers signing the former Milwaukee Bucks point guard to a four-year, $85 mllion deal, according to reports.

Brogdon, a 2016 UVA alumnus, is formally going to Indiana as part of a trade with Milwaukee, his NBA home for his first three seasons in the league.

Milwaukee will receive Indiana’s first-round pick in 2020 and two future second-round draft picks from the Pacers.

The 2017 NBA Rookie of the Year set career highs in points (15.6) and rebounds (4.5) in 2018-2019, in addition to adding his name to an elite list of NBA players – the 50/40/90 list, shooting 50+ percent from the floor, 40+ percent from three-point range and 90+ percent from the free-throw line.

Brodgon became just the 10th NBA player to hit those numbers while playing 1,000-plus minutes in an NBA season, joining the likes of Kevin Durant, Reggie Miller, Larry Bird and Dirk Nowitski.

Brogdon slots in as the likely starting point guard for Indiana, which went 48-34 in 2018-2019.

Brogdon was a three-time first-team All-ACC player at UVA, and was the 2016 ACC Player of the Year, averaging 18.2 points per game as a senior at UVA in 2015-2016.

Story by Chris Graham

