Making money from home: 5 best ways to make money during COVID-19

It is estimated that anywhere from 20 million to 40 million people are using unemployment benefits because of the COVID-19 pandemic. If you are one of these people, you are not alone, and you have options for making money.

Because of the internet, there are more online job opportunities than ever. If you are interested in making money from the comfort of your living room, read on. In this article, we cover the 5 best ways to make money from during COVID-19.

5 Best Ways To Make Money From Home During COVID-19

1. Freelancing

For years, freelancing has been one of the most popular ways to make money online. Websites like Upwork, Fiverr, or Freelancer are some of the most trustworthy and reliable sites. Simply sign up, fill out your profile, and start hunting for jobs. With these sites, you will find numerous freelance writing, editing, developing, designing, and programming opportunities.

2. Take Online Surveys For Money

Many websites will pay you money for your opinions and thoughts via paid survey-taking. In other words, you take surveys online and you get paid for your services. It’s as simple as that! All you need to do is find a trustworthy survey taking site, signup, and start taking surveys for profit. One of the best survey-taking websites for paid work is Branded Surveys.

3. Start A Blog

Many people dream of starting a blog but never get around to it. COVID-19 is the perfect time to start. You can even make money through your blog with affiliate marketing. Affiliate marketing is when you partner with another website, advertise their merchandise, and receive a percentage of sales made through your website. If you love writing or have a high-traffic page already, consider starting a blog with affiliate marketing to make money from home.

4. Sell Your Homemade Products

During quarantine, you may have started up a new hobby like painting, crocheting, or earring making. Instead of giving your products away to anyone interested, sell them online through trustworthy websites like eBay or Etsy. By using these sorts of sites, you will be able to enjoy your hobbies while also making a profit on them.

5. Sell Old Items

COVID-19 is the perfect time to go through your home and get rid of any old items you don’t want anymore. Instead of throwing them in the garbage, though, sell them online. No matter what items you have, you are likely to find an interested buyer through sites like eBay, Facebook Marketplace, or other social media platforms.

Final Thoughts

COVID-19 may have disrupted virtually every aspect of life, but there are some ways you can still make money from home. We recommend freelancing, taking surveys online, starting a blog, selling your homemade products, and selling old items. Although you won’t make 6-figures with these ideas, you are sure to make a bit of cash that can be very useful during the current crisis.

