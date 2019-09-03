Maker Camp 2019 unleashes middle schoolers’ curiosity, creativity
The University Libraries, in collaboration with the Institute for Creativity, Arts, and Technology (ICAT), recently hosted the eighth annual ICAT Maker Camp.
Maker Camp is a four-day summer camp for middle school students, ages 11-14, designed to harness students’ creativity, introduce methods of design in both physical and digital realms, and grow their maker mindset. Campers receive hands-on experience with building, coding, creativity, and critique and are encouraged to act on their curiosity.
In previous years, the campers designed musical instruments. This year, the camp’s co-directors, Sara Sweeney Bear, Scott Fralin, and Max Ofsa of the University Libraries and Phyllis Newbill of ICAT, switched to inventing arcade games.
The physical structures of the games incorporated such materials as 3D printed parts, which the campers designed in TinkerCAD; lights or sounds controlled by a Raspberry Pi micro computer; a multitude of sensors like photo-resistors and pressure plates; Scratch coding language; and cardboard, tape, hot glue, rope, string, tennis balls, old frisbees, and costume jewelry. They followed an iterative design process for prototype creation called D.I.C.E or Designate, Ideate, Create, and Evaluate.
Camp began with several warm up activities, like creating something to wear or carry to help them be successful during Maker Camp. Students created tool belts, backpacks, a pretend robotic arm, and even a thinking cap.
