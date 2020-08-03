Make your appliances last longer with a water softener

Many homeowners struggle with finding the right washing machine or dishwasher, and begin to notice that they are spending a lot of money on fixing their home’s appliances. Eventually, the clear answer seems to be that you just need to spend more money on buying a washing machine that is really expensive in hopes that it lasts a long time.

The truth is it’s not about what company you purchase a washing machine from, the maintenance guy who makes repairs, or how you use your marchines. Your home’s appliances keep breaking due to a major problem that many aren’t aware of.

That problem is hard water.

Hard water contains minerals such as calcium and magnesium, which can buildup in your home’s pipes, your appliances, your showerheads, and even your hair. There is an easy solution to that problem and it is installing a water softener Utah in your home.

If you are new to the idea of softening the water or you have never heard of it, this article will answer all your questions.

What is a water softener and how does it work?

A water softener is a solution to get rid of hard water and its harm. The device will be attached to your home’s water supply to treat it before it goes through the pipes.

There are two types of water softeners, a salt based water softener and a salt-free water softener. Both types will work efficiently to remove the hard minerals in water and help prevent your appliances from becoming damaged.

What are the benefits of water softener systems?

There are many problems caused by hard water that homeowners are not noticing such as stains on the faucets, clogged showerheads, color of clothes fading quickly, residue on glassware, and slow water flow.

These effects of hard water can damage your home very quickly, as well as damaging your skin, hair, and clothes.

Using a water softener will eliminate many issues and will make your daily life a lot easier. Here are the top benefits of soft water:

Less time cleaning

Hard water is famously known for causing residue that can be found all over the shower, the kitchen, and your appliances. Using soft water will prevent mineral buildup that sticks to surfaces and cause homeowners to scrub more than they are used to.

Better soap lather

Hard water can make your clothes, towels, and sheets look dull and feel rough due to the minerals causing the detergent to not dissolving the way it should. Soft water will help to make the soap and detergent lather better to clean your clothes, maintain the colors, and make it feel soft again.

Scale-free pipes

Limescale forms in your pipe system when the minerals in hard water begin to buildup. Limescale can damage your pipes and appliances from the inside out.

Water softeners will help eliminate limescale, which encourages your appliances to live longer. Most importantly, it will cut down the costs of needing a plumber to constantly do maintenance work in your home.

