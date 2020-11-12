Major traffic delays on Interstate 81 in Rockingham County due to bridge strike

Published Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, 8:21 am

Both northbound lanes of Interstate 81 are closed in Rockingham County due to bridge damage from a vehicle strike near mile marker 249.

The damage was reported about 4:30 a.m. at the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge over I-81. Route 720 is also closed in the area of the bridge over the interstate.

Northbound I-81 traffic is being detoured at exit 247B (Route 33 West/Harrisonburg). Detoured drivers will follow Route 33 (Market Street) west, Mason Street north, and then Route 11 (North Main Street/Lee Highway) north to return to I-81. Motorists should expect major traffic delays in the Harrisonburg area.

The Virginia Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge and will make any needed repairs. There is no estimate for reopening northbound I-81.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia's roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

